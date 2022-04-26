3rd Circuit Consolidates Petitions for Direct Appeal in LTL Management Proceedings
April 26, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Motion
PHILADELPHIA –– The 3rd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has granted LTL Management’s request to consolidated petitions for direct appeal for purposes of the response and submission to a panel, according to a recent docket entry entered by the appellate court.
In the April 15 entry, the 3rd Circuit further enlarged the word limited for the consolidated response to 9,400 words. In the same entry, the appellate court noted that Case Nos. 22-8015, 22-8016, 22-8020, and 22-8021 “are hereby consolidated.”
In an April 14 filing, LTL Management moved for leave to file one consolidated response to four related petitions for …
