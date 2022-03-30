LTL Bankruptcy Judge Grants Motion Seeking Certification of Direct Appeal to 3rd Circuit of Motion to Dismiss, Preliminary Injunction Orders
March 30, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Agenda
- Certification Motion
TRENTON, N.J. –– The judge overseeing the bankruptcy proceedings of LTL Management has granted motions seeking certification of direct appeal to the 3rd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals with regard to orders issued by the court on motions to dismiss the Chapter 11 proceedings and to continue the preliminary injunction.
During the March 30 hearing, Hon. Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey opined that it would “not serve any purpose” to have the appeal move through the District Court prior to the 3rd Circuit.
In reaching his conclusion, Judge Kaplan noted that …
