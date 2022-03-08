LTL Bankruptcy Judge Approves Randi Ellis as FTCR; Overrules Objections to Debtor’s Retention of Jones Day

TRENTON, N.J. –– The judge overseeing LTL Management’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition has approved the appointment of Randi S. Ellis as the Future Talc Claimants’ Representative, acknowledging that, in doing so, he had appointed the first woman to such a position in the history of Future Claims Representatives.

During the March 8 hearing, Hon. Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey also overruled objections to applications seeking the retention of Jones Day and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.

In approving the appointment of Ellis, the Court acknowledged that TCC I, …