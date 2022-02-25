Talc Committee Representing Mesothelioma Plaintiffs Requests Extension on Disbandment of 2 Committees

TRENTON, N.J. –– The Official Committee of Talc Claimants II has asked the bankruptcy court overseeing LTL Management’s Chapter 11 proceedings for an extension on the time in which the two official committees will be disbanded, expressing support for the continued presence of a second committee for talc-related mesothelioma claims.

In the Feb. 25 letter sent to Hon. Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, the Official Committee of Talc Claimants II said that the outcome of the bankruptcy proceedings is “best achieved by maintaining TCC II as a separate mesothelioma claimants committee.”