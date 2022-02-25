Talc Committee Representing Mesothelioma Plaintiffs Requests Extension on Disbandment of 2 Committees
February 25, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Letter
TRENTON, N.J. –– The Official Committee of Talc Claimants II has asked the bankruptcy court overseeing LTL Management’s Chapter 11 proceedings for an extension on the time in which the two official committees will be disbanded, expressing support for the continued presence of a second committee for talc-related mesothelioma claims.
In the Feb. 25 letter sent to Hon. Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, the Official Committee of Talc Claimants II said that the outcome of the bankruptcy proceedings is “best achieved by maintaining TCC II as a separate mesothelioma claimants committee.”…
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
June 13, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Exactech Hip, Knee and Ankle Recall Litigation
April 13, 2022 - None, None
None