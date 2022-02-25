LTL Management Says Debtor Will Consent to Appointment of Randi Ellis as Future Talc Claimants’ Rep

TRENTON, N.J. –– LTL Management has indicated that it is willing to consent to the selection of Randi S. Ellis as the Future Talc Claimants’ Representative in an effort to “move the case forward to mediation as soon as possible,” on the same day the Bankruptcy Court declined to dismiss the proceedings.

