LTL Management Says Debtor Will Consent to Appointment of Randi Ellis as Future Talc Claimants’ Rep
February 25, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Letter
TRENTON, N.J. –– LTL Management has indicated that it is willing to consent to the selection of Randi S. Ellis as the Future Talc Claimants’ Representative in an effort to “move the case forward to mediation as soon as possible,” on the same day the Bankruptcy Court declined to dismiss the proceedings.
In a Feb. 25 letter sent to Hon. Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, the Debtor additionally said it was consenting to the selection of Ellis so as to “avoid the distraction and expense of litigation over the selection of …
