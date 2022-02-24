Talc Plaintiff Committees ‘Vehemently Object’ to Appointment of Independent Examiner

TRENTON, N.J. –– Parties that took part in last week’s hearing on the motion to dismiss LTL Management’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition have exchanged letters on the Debtor’s proposal that the court appoint an independent examiner to investigate the filing, with Committees representing talcum powder plaintiffs saying they “vehemently object” to the appointment of such an examiner.

In a letter sent to Hon. Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey on Feb. 23, counsel for TCC I noted that while it was “mindful of the Court’s admonition that counsel stand down for the …