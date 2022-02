Talcum Powder Plaintiffs’ Committees Deliver Closing Arguments in LTL Hearing; Say ‘Bankruptcy Not an Image-Improvement Service’

TRENTON, N.J. –– Parties representing talcum powder plaintiffs attempting to dismiss LTL Management’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceeding have delivered closing arguments, with the movants maintaining that the case was filed in bad faith.

The movants delivered closing arguments in the U.S. District Court for the Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey on Feb. 17 after hearing testimony from several experts, including Matthew Diaz, Senior Managing Director for FTI Consulting; Gregory K. Bell, Ph.D., Group Vice President of Charles River Associations; John R. Castellano, Managing Director of AlixPartners; and Charles H. Mullins, Ph.D., Managing Partner at Bates White Economic …