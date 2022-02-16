Testimony Details ‘Strength’ of Johnson & Johnson Despite Weight of Talcum Powder Litigation in Day 3 of Motion to Dismiss Hearing

TRENTON, N.J. –– A credit analyst with S&P Global and a Director with Houlihan Lokey both opined during the ongoing hearing relating to a motion to dismiss LTL Management’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings that they viewed Johnson & Johnson as “extremely strong,” despite the weight of talcum powder claims.

The parties kicked off day three of the hearing shortly after 9:00 a.m. on Feb. 16 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey by resuming the testimony of John K. Kim, Chief Legal Officer of LTL Management.

Among the topics Kim talked about during his second day …