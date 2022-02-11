Agenda Outlines Plan for Week-Long Hearing Scheduled to Oversee Motion to Dismiss LTL Bankruptcy Proceedings
February 11, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Agenda
NEWARK, N.J. –– An agenda has been filed in anticipation of a week-long hearing during which the bankruptcy judge will entertain evidence relating to the Official Committee of Talc Claimants’ motion to dismiss the Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.
In the agenda, filed Feb. 10 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, outlines a number of matters moving forward at the hearing, which is scheduled for Feb. 14 through Feb. 18.
Hon. Michael B. Kaplan will also address a motion for an order declaring that the automatic stay applies to certain against non-debtors in addition to addressing …
