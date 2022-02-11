Bankruptcy Court Denies In Limine Motions Seeking to Exclude Expert Reports of Castellano and Bell

TRENTON, N.J. –– The judge overseeing the bankruptcy proceedings of LTL Management has denied three motions in limine, including ones seeking to exclude the expert reports of John R. Castellano and Gregory K. Bell.

In a Feb. 10 order, Hon. Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey said that he denied motions filed on behalf of the Official Committee of Talc Claimants II, LTL Management LLC, and Arnold & Itkin LLP.

“For reasons set forth on the record during the hearing on February 10, 2022, it is hereby ORDERED that the motions in …