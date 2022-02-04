LTL Counsel Accuse Plaintiffs’ Lawyers of Sharing Confidential Documents with Media

NEWARK, N.J. — Counsel for LTL Management LLC and Johnson & Johnson told a New Jersey bankruptcy judge that lawyers for the Official Committee of Talc Claimants (TCC) have shared confidential documents with Reuters in violation of the court’s Dec. 21 protective order.

The Feb. 3 letter to Chief Judge Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey says TCC’s counsel shared at least two confidential documents with the news agency.

Specifically, the lawyers shared the minutes from a May 17 J&J board of directors meeting, during which J&J’s general counsel briefed directors …