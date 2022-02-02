LTL Bankruptcy Judge Orders Submission of Mullin Report for Review

NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey federal bankruptcy judge overseeing LTL Management LLC’s Chapter 11 case has ordered the debtor to submit a redacted version of Charles H. Mullin, Ph.D.’s expert report so the judge can consider its relevancy to the proceedings.

During a Feb. 2 status conference, Chief Judge Michael B. Kaplan heard arguments from the parties concerning whether Dr. Mullin’s report is subject to a protective order.

Dr. Mullin is a partner with the Washington, D.C., economic firm of Bates White. His expert report was prepared on behalf of Johnson & Johnson and Old JJCI in the Chapter …