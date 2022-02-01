TALCUM POWDER LITIGATION REPORT

N.J. Court Set to Oversee Conference on Discovery Relating to Motion to Dismiss LTL Chapter 11 Proceedings


February 1, 2022


NEWARK, N.J. –– The New Jersey bankruptcy court overseeing the Chapter 11 proceedings of LTL Management LLC is set to oversee a conference on discovery relating to the motion of the Official Committee of Talc Claimants to dismiss the case.

According to a Jan. 31 agenda filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, the court was also set to address a motion for leave to file a brief of amici curiae by Certain Law Professors during the Feb. 2 hearing.

In a Feb. 1 docket entry, however, the court also noted that “in the past …


