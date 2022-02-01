N.J. Court Set to Oversee Conference on Discovery Relating to Motion to Dismiss LTL Chapter 11 Proceedings
February 1, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Agenda
NEWARK, N.J. –– The New Jersey bankruptcy court overseeing the Chapter 11 proceedings of LTL Management LLC is set to oversee a conference on discovery relating to the motion of the Official Committee of Talc Claimants to dismiss the case.
According to a Jan. 31 agenda filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, the court was also set to address a motion for leave to file a brief of amici curiae by Certain Law Professors during the Feb. 2 hearing.
In a Feb. 1 docket entry, however, the court also noted that “in the past …
