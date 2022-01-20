Bankruptcy Judge Grants LTL Management’s Motion to Invalidate U.S. Trustee’s Move to Create 2 Talc Committees
January 20, 2022
NEWARK, N.J. –– The New Jersey bankruptcy court overseeing the Chapter 11 proceedings of LTL Management has granted motions seeking to invalidate the U.S. Trustee’s decision to create two Official Committees of Talc Claimants.
In a Jan. 19 docket entry, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey indicated that the debtor’s motion to invalidate the move had been granted, as well as a motion for an order vacating the appointment of Second Official Committee of Talc Claimants.
In a subsequent Jan. 20 opinion, the court ruled that a prior order established a single official talc claimants committee …
