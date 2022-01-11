LTL Management Bankruptcy Judge Refuses to Lift Stay for Asbestos Plaintiff, Cites ‘Prejudice to Debtor’

TRENTON, N.J. –– The federal bankruptcy judge overseeing the LTL Management Chapter 11 proceedings has refused to lift the stay of claims asserted by a mesothelioma plaintiff who was recently placed on hospice, explaining that while the circumstances are “unfortunate and horrific,” granting the motion would prejudice the debtor.

Hon. Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey oversaw the omnibus hearing on Jan. 11, during which he addressed several matters, including the preliminary injunction extension and the motion of plaintiff Vincent Hill to waive the stay of his case.

The hearing kicked …