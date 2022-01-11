LTL Management Bankruptcy Judge Refuses to Lift Stay for Asbestos Plaintiff, Cites ‘Prejudice to Debtor’
January 11, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Agenda
TRENTON, N.J. –– The federal bankruptcy judge overseeing the LTL Management Chapter 11 proceedings has refused to lift the stay of claims asserted by a mesothelioma plaintiff who was recently placed on hospice, explaining that while the circumstances are “unfortunate and horrific,” granting the motion would prejudice the debtor.
Hon. Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey oversaw the omnibus hearing on Jan. 11, during which he addressed several matters, including the preliminary injunction extension and the motion of plaintiff Vincent Hill to waive the stay of his case.
The hearing kicked …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: MDL Litigation Conference - Mass Tort Litigation & The Current Landscape
January 26, 2022 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Science in Mass Torts - What You Need to Know
February 23, 2022 - None, None
None