N.J. Bankruptcy Judge Extends Preliminary Injunction Order Blocking Litigation Against J&J


January 11, 2022


NEWARK, N.J. –– The bankruptcy judge overseeing the Chapter 11 proceedings of LTL Management has extended the preliminary injunction to Jan. 28, stopping litigation from proceeding against Johnson & Johnson for another two weeks.

Hon. Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey made the decision during a Jan. 10 status conference.

The preliminary injunction has been the subject of several motions filed in recent weeks.

In a motion filed on Dec. 21, plaintiff Vincent Hill asked the court to waive the stay of the cases and granting relief from the Preliminary Injunction as …


