N.J. Bankruptcy Judge Extends Preliminary Injunction Order Blocking Litigation Against J&J

NEWARK, N.J. –– The bankruptcy judge overseeing the Chapter 11 proceedings of LTL Management has extended the preliminary injunction to Jan. 28, stopping litigation from proceeding against Johnson & Johnson for another two weeks.

Hon. Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey made the decision during a Jan. 10 status conference.

The preliminary injunction has been the subject of several motions filed in recent weeks.

In a motion filed on Dec. 21, plaintiff Vincent Hill asked the court to waive the stay of the cases and granting relief from the Preliminary Injunction as …