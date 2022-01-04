Bankruptcy Court Outlines Protocol for Selecting Future Talc Claims Representative

NEWARK, N.J. –– The bankruptcy court overseeing the Chapter 11 proceedings of LTL Management has issued an order outlining the process by which the court will select a future talc claims representative.

In a Case Management Order issued Jan. 3, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey outlined the selection protocol, which will include limited discovery and the opportunity for each party to strike two of the opposing party’s choices.

LTL Management had filed a motion for an order appointing Joseph W. Grier as Legal Representative for Future Talc Claimants, but several parties informally objected to …