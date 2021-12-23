LTL Management Files Objection to Motion to Dismiss Chapter 11 Proceedings, Cites ‘Deluge of Litigation’

NEWARK, N.J. –– LTL Management has filed its objection to the Official Committee of Talc Claimants’ motion to dismiss the Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, maintaining that the filing was “necessitated by the unrelenting and enterprise-threatening deluge of litigation” relating to Baby Powder.

In an objection filed Dec. 22 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, the Debtor maintained that the “explosion in the sheer number of Talc Claims is staggering.”

In the objection, the Debtor noted that approximately 12,300 new ovarian cancer claims were filed in the first ten-and-a-half months of 2021 alone.

“And the plaintiffs’ …