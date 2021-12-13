U.S. Supreme Court Denies Petition Relating to Miss. AG Talcum Powder Case

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Supreme Court has denied a petition for review filed by Johnson & Johnson in a talcum powder case brought by the Attorney General of Mississippi.

In a Dec. 13 docket entry, the nation’s highest court denied the petition without comment. The court noted that Associate Justices Samuel A. Alito, Jr. and Brett M. Kavanaugh “took no part in the consideration or decision of this petition.”

The petition had been distributed for conference of Dec. 10. The distribution came just two days after Johnson & Johnson filed a reply brief in the matter, maintaining that circuit …