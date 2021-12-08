Parties in LTL Management Exchange Letters Regarding Claimants' Allegedly ‘Excessive’ Discovery Requests
December 8, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Debtor Letter
- TCC Letter
TRENTON, N.J. –– Parties involved in the LTL Management bankruptcy proceedings have exchanged letters regarding the deposition of the Debtor’s president, with the Talc Claimants’ Committee fighting back against claims that it has submitted “excessive discovery requests.”
In a response sent to Hon. Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey on Dec. 7, LTL Management maintained that it has not refused to make Michelle W. Goodridge, former president of Old Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., and current president of New Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., available for deposition.
“To the contrary, in a …
