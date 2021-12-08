LTL Management Moves to Appoint Representative for Future Claims, Calls Group ‘Key Constituency’ of Chapter 11 Proceedings
December 8, 2021
NEWARK, N.J. –– LTL Management has asked the New Jersey bankruptcy court overseeing its Chapter 11 proceedings to appoint a representative for future claims, saying that resolution of the talcum powder claims requires that this category of plaintiffs, a “key constituency in this Chapter 11 case, be adequately represented.”
In a Dec. 6 motion filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, LTL Management asked the court to appoint Joseph W. Grier III as the legal representative for future talc claimants in the Chapter 11 case.
In the motion, LTL noted that, as of the filing …
