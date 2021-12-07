Talc Claimants’ Committee Says LTL Management Won’t Produce President for Deposition

TRENTON, N.J. –– The Talc Claimants’ Committee has sent a letter to the bankruptcy judge overseeing LTL Management’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy saying that the subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson created to house talcum powder claims has refused to produce its president for a deposition.

In a letter sent to Hon. Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey on Dec. 7, the Talc Claimants’ Committee explained that it requested the deposition of Michelle W. Goodridge, former President of Old Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. and current president of New Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. …