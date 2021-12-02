LTL Management Asks Bankruptcy Court to Authorize it as Foreign Representative in Canadian Talcum Powder Cases

NEWARK, N.J. –– LTL Management has asked the New Jersey bankruptcy court overseeing its Chapter 11 proceedings to issue an order authorizing the company to be authorized to act as the foreign representative on behalf of the Debtor’s estate in Canadian talcum powder litigation.

In a brief filed Nov. 24 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, LTL Management further said that, upon appointment as the Foreign Representative, the Debtor “intends to seek ancillary relief in Canada on behalf of the Debtor’s estate pursuant to the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada).”

LTL Management explained that …