LTL Management Asks Bankruptcy Court to Authorize it as Foreign Representative in Canadian Talcum Powder Cases
December 2, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Motion
NEWARK, N.J. –– LTL Management has asked the New Jersey bankruptcy court overseeing its Chapter 11 proceedings to issue an order authorizing the company to be authorized to act as the foreign representative on behalf of the Debtor’s estate in Canadian talcum powder litigation.
In a brief filed Nov. 24 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, LTL Management further said that, upon appointment as the Foreign Representative, the Debtor “intends to seek ancillary relief in Canada on behalf of the Debtor’s estate pursuant to the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada).”
LTL Management explained that …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Philips CPAP, BiPAP & Ventilator MDL Conference
December 14, 2021 - Pittsburgh, PA
The Omni William Penn Hotel
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
February 09, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick