LTL Management Files Monthly Operating Report, Listing Ending Net Worth at $2 Billion
December 2, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Motion
NEWARK, N.J. –– LTL Management has filed its monthly operating report, noting that its ending equity/net worth is more than $2.3 billion.
In the Nov. 24 report filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, LTL Management, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson that was created to house talcum powder claims, additionally noted that its cash balance at the beginning, and end, of the month was $6 million.
Accounts receivable was listed at $2,002,404,286, while current assets were listed at just over $2 billion.
The company’s ending equity/net worth was listed at $2,364,853,146.
In Re: LTL …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Infant Formula & Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC) Litigation
January 11, 2022 - None, None
None
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
February 09, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick