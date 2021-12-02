TALCUM POWDER LITIGATION REPORT

LTL Management Files Monthly Operating Report, Listing Ending Net Worth at $2 Billion


December 2, 2021


NEWARK, N.J. –– LTL Management has filed its monthly operating report, noting that its ending equity/net worth is more than $2.3 billion.

In the Nov. 24 report filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, LTL Management, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson that was created to house talcum powder claims, additionally noted that its cash balance at the beginning, and end, of the month was $6 million.

Accounts receivable was listed at $2,002,404,286, while current assets were listed at just over $2 billion.

The company’s ending equity/net worth was listed at $2,364,853,146.

In Re: LTL …


