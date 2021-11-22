New Jersey Bankruptcy Judge Presides Over Initial Status Conference in LTL Management Proceedings

NEWARK –– A New Jersey bankruptcy court has presided over the Initial Status Conference in the bankruptcy proceedings of LTL Management, nearly two weeks after a North Carolina found that he was “obliged” to transfer the proceedings north.

Chief Judge Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey kicked the hearing off at 1 p.m. on Nov. 22. The hearing concluded at 2:24 p.m.

Scheduling matters were discussed for much of the hearing, with Judge Kaplan setting the first omnibus hearing for Dec. 15. Subsequent hearings will take place on Jan. 11, Feb. 2, …