Website Set Up by New Jersey Bankruptcy Court to Track Progress of LTL Management Proceedings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –– A North Carolina bankruptcy court has issued a notice with regard to the transfer of Chapter 11 proceedings of Johnson & Johnson subsidiary LTL Management, noting that the process is “complex and time-consuming,” and, until a docket becomes available, a website has been set up for those wishing to track the case.

In a Nov. 17 Notice Regarding Transfer to New Jersey, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of North Carolina “encouraged [parties] to visit the New Jersey Bankruptcy Court’s website at http://njb.uscourts.gov/LTL for information regarding the case.”

The aforementioned website currently lists protocol for …