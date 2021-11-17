Website Set Up by New Jersey Bankruptcy Court to Track Progress of LTL Management Proceedings
November 17, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Notice
CHARLOTTE, N.C. –– A North Carolina bankruptcy court has issued a notice with regard to the transfer of Chapter 11 proceedings of Johnson & Johnson subsidiary LTL Management, noting that the process is “complex and time-consuming,” and, until a docket becomes available, a website has been set up for those wishing to track the case.
In a Nov. 17 Notice Regarding Transfer to New Jersey, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of North Carolina “encouraged [parties] to visit the New Jersey Bankruptcy Court’s website at http://njb.uscourts.gov/LTL for information regarding the case.”
The aforementioned website currently lists protocol for …
