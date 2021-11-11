N.C. Bankruptcy Judge Pauses Asbestos-Talc Case Mid-Trial in Wake of Decision to Stay Talc Cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –– The North Carolina bankruptcy judge who paused talcum powder litigation for 60 days while bankruptcy proceedings are transferred to a New Jersey court also ruled that an ongoing trial involving claims of both mesothelioma and ovarian cancer must stop as well.

During the Nov. 10 hearing, Hon. Craig Whitley of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of North Carolina did broker an agreement between the parties that if the plaintiff does pass away prior to the expiration of the stay order, the pain and suffering claims will not perish with her.

In California, counsel …