Bankruptcy Judge Freezes Talcum Powder Cases for 60 Days; Will Transfer Proceedings to New Jersey


November 10, 2021



CHARLOTTE, N.C. –– The judge overseeing the bankruptcy proceedings of LTL Management, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson that was created to house talcum powder claims asserted against the company, issued a stay in thousands of cases across the country during a hearing in a North Carolina court today.

During the same hearing, Hon. Craig Whitley of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of North Carolina also said that the bankruptcy proceedings belonged in New Jersey, where Johnson & Johnson, and the national multidistrict litigation docket for talcum powder claims, is based.

