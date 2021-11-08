Official Committee of Talc Claimants Given Extra Time to Weigh in on Venue of LTL Bankruptcy Proceedings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –– The court overseeing the bankruptcy proceedings of LTL Management has granted a motion to extend a deadline by which the Official Committee of Talc Claimants can weigh in on whether venue is appropriate in North Carolina, noting that it just only recently appointed the Committee.

In the Nov. 8 order, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of North Carolina noted that it had appointed the Official Committee of Talc Claimants at a hearing held last week.

“In order to afford the TCC the opportunity to respond or take a position on the Show Cause Order, …