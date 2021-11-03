LTL Management Files Brief Supporting Stay of Talc Claims, Says Oppositions are ‘Disguised Motions to Dismiss’ Chapter 11 Filing
November 3, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Brief
CHARLOTTE, N.C. –– LTL Management has filed a brief supporting its efforts to stay talcum powder litigation across the country, saying that objections to the automatic stay under bankruptcy law are really a “disguised motion to dismiss this Chapter 11 Case that falls far short of satisfying the stringent 4th Circuit standard for dismissal.”
In a Nov. 3 brief filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of North Carolina, LTL Management argued that objections to the automatic stay present “shifting and unpersuasive challenges.”
“…[P]ermitting talc claims to proceed against J&J and others would be tantamount to permitting …
