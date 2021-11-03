Firms Representing Plaintiffs in N.J. State Coordinated Docket Communicate with Court over Bankruptcy Proceedings

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. –– Counsel for plaintiffs with claims pending in New Jersey’s coordinated state court docket for talcum powder claims have notified the court that the bankruptcy court overseeing the Chapter 11 petition by LTL Management has ruled, for now, that an automatic stay does not extend to Johnson & Johnson.

The Nov. 1 brief was filed in the New Jersey Superior Court for Atlantic County by Golomb Spirt Grunfeld, P.C., and Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles, P.C., on behalf of “all Plaintiffs” in the coordinated state court docket for talcum powder claims.

The firms noted …