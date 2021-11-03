TALCUM POWDER LITIGATION REPORT

Firms Representing Plaintiffs in N.J. State Coordinated Docket Communicate with Court over Bankruptcy Proceedings


November 3, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Letter


ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. –– Counsel for plaintiffs with claims pending in New Jersey’s coordinated state court docket for talcum powder claims have notified the court that the bankruptcy court overseeing the Chapter 11 petition by LTL Management has ruled, for now, that an automatic stay does not extend to Johnson & Johnson.

The Nov. 1 brief was filed in the New Jersey Superior Court for Atlantic County by Golomb Spirt Grunfeld, P.C., and Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles, P.C., on behalf of “all Plaintiffs” in the coordinated state court docket for talcum powder claims.

The firms noted …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

February 09, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Multidistrict Litigation - Navigating the Landmines

December 01, 2021 - None, None
None

MORE DETAILS