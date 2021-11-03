Firms Representing Plaintiffs in N.J. State Coordinated Docket Communicate with Court over Bankruptcy Proceedings
November 3, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Letter
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. –– Counsel for plaintiffs with claims pending in New Jersey’s coordinated state court docket for talcum powder claims have notified the court that the bankruptcy court overseeing the Chapter 11 petition by LTL Management has ruled, for now, that an automatic stay does not extend to Johnson & Johnson.
The Nov. 1 brief was filed in the New Jersey Superior Court for Atlantic County by Golomb Spirt Grunfeld, P.C., and Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles, P.C., on behalf of “all Plaintiffs” in the coordinated state court docket for talcum powder claims.
The firms noted …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
February 09, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Multidistrict Litigation - Navigating the Landmines
December 01, 2021 - None, None
None