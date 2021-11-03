Plaintiff Firm Representing Talcum Powder Plaintiffs Files Opposition to Stay of Proceedings
November 3, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Brief
CHARLOTTE, N.C. –– A plaintiff law firm representing thousands of talcum powder plaintiffs has opposed LTL Management’s request for preliminary injunctive relief, arguing that an “automatic stay is an appropriately blunt tool when wielded against litigation that clearly falls within its purview, such as actions that name a debtor itself as a defendant.”
In the Nov. 1 brief filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of North Carolina, Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz, PLLC, said it represents thousands of holders of talc personal injury claims and opposes LTL Management’s request for preliminary injunctive relief.
In the filing, …
