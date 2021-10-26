TALCUM POWDER LITIGATION REPORT

N.C. Judge Orders LTL Management to Show Why Bankruptcy Proceedings Shouldn’t Be Transferred


October 26, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Motion
  • Order


CHARLOTTE, N.C. –– A North Carolina bankruptcy court has ordered LTL Management, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson that was created to house all talcum powder claims, to show cause “why this case should not be transferred to another judicial district where venue is proper,” noting that “nearly all the assets and employees of the Debtor, New JJCI, and the Debtor’s ultimate parent, J&J, are located in New Jersey.”

In an Oct. 26 order, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of North Carolina opined that the underlying proceedings were “highly unusual,” and noted that LTL Management only existed …


