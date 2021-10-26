N.C. Bankruptcy Judge Says Talcum Powder Cases Can Proceed Against J&J for Now, Sets November Hearing
October 26, 2021
CHARLOTTE, N.C. –– The bankruptcy judge overseeing the recent Chapter 11 filing of LTL Management, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson that was created to house all talcum powder claims, has ruled that talcum powder cases can proceed for now against Johnson & Johnson, declining to stay proceedings in thousands of cases pending across the country.
During an Oct. 22 hearing, Hon. J. Craig Whitley of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of North Carolina did grant a motion for a temporary restraining order stopping claims against LTL Management.
LTL Management had filed an emergency motion …
