J&J Maintains Talcum Powder MDL Proceedings Should be Stayed, say ‘Mounting Litigation Costs Threaten to Undermine Just Resolution’

TRENTON, N.J. –– Johnson & Johnson has filed a brief in the national multidistrict litigation docket supporting its effort to stay proceedings in the wake of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition by its newly created subsidiary LTL Management, arguing that the plaintiffs’ opposition to a stay contains issues that are already “subject of intense litigation” in the bankruptcy court.

In the Oct. 26 filing in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, Johnson & Johnson argued that while most juries have rejected talcum powder claims, “a handful of large outlier verdicts and mounting litigation costs threated to …