Johnson & Johnson Seeks Stay of Talcum Powder MDL Proceedings, Cites Recent Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Filing of Subsidiary


October 15, 2021


NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. –– Johnson & Johnson has asked the federal court overseeing the national talcum powder personal injury multidistrict litigation docket to stay all proceedings, citing the bankruptcy filing of LTL Management, a subsidiary created by Johnson & Johnson to hold and manage claims in the cosmetic talc litigation.

In an Oct. 15 filing with the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, Johnson & Johnson noted that LTL Management had filed a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of North Carolina and, …


