Pa. Plaintiffs File Motion for New Trial in Wake of Verdict for J&J, Cite Numerous ‘Errors of Law’

PHILADELPHIA –– Plaintiffs whose talcum powder ovarian cancer claims were rejected by a Philadelphia jury last month have filed a motion for a new trial, saying the trial court “committed harmful errors of law which affected the outcome of the case and unfairly prejudiced the plaintiffs….”

In the Oct. 5 filing in the Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas for Philadelphia County, the plaintiffs argued that “the jury’s verdict was so contrary to the evidence that it offends principles of justice and fairness.”

Among the harmful errors were the trial court’s decision to exclude certain Imerys documents as irrelevant hearsay, to …