N.J. State Court Judge Denies Plaintiff Efforts to Stop J&J from Spinning Talc Liabilities Off into Subsidiary

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. –– The New Jersey state court judge overseeing the state’s coordinated docket for talcum powder claims has denied plaintiff efforts to stop Johnson & Johnson from spinning its talc liabilities off into a subsidiary that would seek Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, concluding that it did not “possess the authority and jurisdiction to enter the type of relief sought by the plaintiffs.”

In a Sept. 20 order, Hon. John C. Porto of the New Jersey Superior Court for Atlantic County denied the motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction in its entirety.

