N.J. State Court Judge Denies Plaintiff Efforts to Stop J&J from Spinning Talc Liabilities Off into Subsidiary
October 14, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. –– The New Jersey state court judge overseeing the state’s coordinated docket for talcum powder claims has denied plaintiff efforts to stop Johnson & Johnson from spinning its talc liabilities off into a subsidiary that would seek Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, concluding that it did not “possess the authority and jurisdiction to enter the type of relief sought by the plaintiffs.”
In a Sept. 20 order, Hon. John C. Porto of the New Jersey Superior Court for Atlantic County denied the motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction in its entirety.
Nearly a month after …
