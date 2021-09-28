Missouri Jury Reaches Defense Verdict for Johnson & Johnson at End of Multi-Plaintiff Trial

ST. LOUIS –– A Missouri jury has reached a defense verdict at the conclusion of a multi-plaintiff trial against Johnson & Johnson, rejecting the plaintiffs’ claims that their use of Baby Powder led to the development of ovarian cancer after just one hour of deliberations.

According to the online docket of the Missouri 22nd Judicial Circuit Court, St. Louis City, parties delivered closing arguments yesterday, Sept. 27. Jurors received the case, and started deliberations, at 4:25 p.m. One hour later, jurors indicated that they had reached a verdict.

Hon. Rex M. Burlison of the Missouri 22nd Judicial Circuit Court, St. …