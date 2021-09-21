Parties in Missouri Multi-Plaintiff Talcum Powder Trial Eye Closings Next Week

ST. LOUIS –– Parties involved in a multi-plaintiff talcum powder trial underway in Missouri are expected to deliver closing arguments early next week, sources told HarrisMartin Publishing.

Hon. Rex M. Burlison of the Missouri 22nd Judicial Circuit Court, St. Louis City is currently overseeing the proceedings. Opening arguments were delivered on Sept. 9.

The plaintiffs in the underlying case brought the claims against Johnson & Johnson defendants and Imerys Talc America, contending that they have developed ovarian cancer as a result of using the defendant’s Baby Powder and Shower-to-Shower talcum powder products.

The three plaintiffs selected for the multi-plaintiff trial …