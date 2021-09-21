Closings in First Phase of Philadelphia Talcum Powder Trial Expected Tomorrow

PHILADELPHIA –– Closing arguments are anticipated to take place tomorrow morning in the compensatory phase of a talcum powder trial underway in Philadelphia, during which the plaintiffs contended that use of the defendant’s products caused Ellen Kleiner to develop ovarian cancer.

Sources told HarrisMartin that the Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas for Philadelphia County jury will hear closing arguments tomorrow, Sept. 22, after which they will deliberate on the compensatory stage of the trial.

Trial in the matter began on Aug. 18. Plaintiffs Ellen Kleiner and Yury Kleiner filed the underlying complaint in Aug. 2017, contending that Ellen Kleiner’s use …