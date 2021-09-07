Mo. Talcum Powder Trial Scheduled to Begin Opening Arguments This Week

ST. LOUIS –– A three-plaintiff talcum powder ovarian cancer trial is scheduled to begin opening arguments on Sept. 8 in Missouri, during which plaintiffs will start their attempts at convincing a jury that their respective ovarian cancers were caused by the use of talcum powder.

Hon. Rex M. Burlison of the Missouri 22nd Judicial Circuit Court, St. Louis City, is slated to preside over the trial. Last month, the court denied Johnson & Johnson’s efforts to continue the trial date.

The plaintiffs in the underlying case brought the claims against Johnson & Johnson defendants and Imerys Talc America, contending that …