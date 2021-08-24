Fla. Judge Grants Motion for Continuance in Talcum Powder Case Originally Set for Aug. Trial
August 24, 2021
MIAMI –– A talcum powder case that was originally set to begin trial on Aug. 2 was continued at the request of the plaintiffs, according to a recent court order resetting the case for trial.
In a July 13 order, the Florida 11th Judicial Circuit Court for Miami-Dade County rescheduled the three-week trial for Feb. 7, 2022.
A pretrial conference was also scheduled for Feb. 3, 2022.
Robert A. Sugarman filed the underlying lawsuit on behalf of Marilyn Wendy Seskin, contending that Seskin developed ovarian cancer as a result of exposure to asbestos fibers in cosmetic talcum powder products, including …
