N.J State Court Set to Rule on PCPC’s Motion for Summary Judgment; Sets Deadlines for Plaintiff Expert Reports

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. –– The state court overseeing New Jersey’s coordinated docket for talcum powder claims has indicated that it will soon issue a ruling on a motion for summary judgment filed by Personal Care Products Council, which pointed to a recent MDL Court ruling tossing such claims against the trade association.

In an Aug. 18 docket entry, the New Jersey Superior Court, Atlantic County stated that the motion would be decided on Sept. 24.

In a recent motion, PCPC said that the federal MDL Court recently concluded that “PCPC did not owe a duty to plaintiffs to verify the …