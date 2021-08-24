Plaintiffs in Ongoing Pa. Talcum Powder Trial Move to Strike Late Expert Reports

PHILADELPHIA –– Plaintiffs involved in an ongoing talcum powder trial in Pennsylvania state court have filed a motion to strike what they claim are new, untimely and prejudicial expert reports of three experts.

Trial in the proceedings kicked off on Aug. 18 in the Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas for Philadelphia County. The instant motion, filed on Aug. 24, specifically sought to strike the reports of defense experts Teri Longacre, M.D., Jeffrey A. Boyd, Ph.D., and Cheryl C. Saenz, M.D.

Plaintiffs Ellen Kleiner and Yury Kleiner filed the underlying complaint in Aug. 2017, contending that Ellen Kleiner’s use of Baby …