Mo. Court Denies J&J’s Motion to Continue Sept. Trial Date in Talcum Powder Case

ST. LOUIS –– A Missouri state court has denied Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.’s efforts to continue a September 2021 trial date in a talcum powder ovarian cancer case, according to the court’s online docket.

Hon. Michael Stelzer of the Missouri Circuit Court for St. Louis City denied the defendants’ motion on Aug. 17.

The three-plaintiff talcum powder ovarian cancer trial was scheduled to kick off with motion hearings on Aug. 31. Opening statements in the Forrest case would subsequently begin on Sept. 10, according to an April docket entry.

The claims were originally scheduled to be tried in …