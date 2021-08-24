Johnson & Johnson CEO to Step Down in Jan. 2022; Vice Chairman Set to Take Over

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. –– Johnson & Johnson’s Chief Executive Officer, Alex Gorsky, will step down from his current role in Jan. 2022 and transition to Executive Chairman, according to the company.

In a Aug. 19 press release, Johnson & Johnson stated that Joaquin Duato will take over for Gorsky.

Gorsky served as the Chairman of the Board and was named Chief Executive Officer in 2012. He began his career at Johnson & Johnson as a sales representative with Janssen Pharmaceutica in 1988.

“Over the next three decades, he advanced through positions of increasing responsibility in sales, marketing, and management, culminating …