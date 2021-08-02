TALCUM POWDER LITIGATION REPORT

Ill. House of Representatives Member Seeks Information on J&J’s Efforts to Spin Talc Liabilities Off


August 2, 2021



NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. –– A member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Illinois has sent a letter to Johnson & Johnson requesting information regarding the company’s alleged plan to spin its talc liabilities into a separate company which would then file for bankruptcy.

According to several published reports, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) sent the letter to Johnson & Johnson on July 28 in his role as Chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform’s Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy.

According to a Reuters report, the letter stated that the subcommittee is attempting to determine …


