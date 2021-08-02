Pa. Federal Court Oversees Hearing on Motion to Remand Talc Case Removed on Eve of Trial
August 2, 2021
PHILADELPHIA ¬¬–– A federal Pennsylvania court scheduled a telephonic hearing for today regarding an emergency motion to remand a talcum powder ovarian cancer case that was removed to federal court on the eve of trial.
According to a notice issued July 30, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania set a telephone conference for Aug. 2 at 11:00 a.m.
The plaintiffs filed an emergency motion to remand on July 30, arguing that the defendants’ “improvident and groundless” removal of the case.
“In short,” the motion to remand said, “J&J’s latest blatant acts of gamesmanship and desperate attempt …
