Pa. Federal Court Oversees Hearing on Motion to Remand Talc Case Removed on Eve of Trial

PHILADELPHIA ¬¬–– A federal Pennsylvania court scheduled a telephonic hearing for today regarding an emergency motion to remand a talcum powder ovarian cancer case that was removed to federal court on the eve of trial.

According to a notice issued July 30, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania set a telephone conference for Aug. 2 at 11:00 a.m.

The plaintiffs filed an emergency motion to remand on July 30, arguing that the defendants’ “improvident and groundless” removal of the case.

“In short,” the motion to remand said, “J&J’s latest blatant acts of gamesmanship and desperate attempt …