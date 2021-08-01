Ill. Jury Reaches Defense Verdict at Conclusion of Talcum Powder Ovarian Cancer Trial Against J&J

BELLEVILLE, Ill. –– An Illinois jury has reached a defense verdict in favor of Johnson & Johnson at the conclusion of a talcum powder ovarian cancer trial, according to the court’s online docket.

The July 30 verdict came after three weeks of trial in the Illinois Circuit Court for St. Clair County and just days after Hon. Christopher Kolker issued a contempt order against Johnson & Johnson and defense witness Susan Nicholson, M.D., after the latter failed to show up for cross-examination.

"I guess it's probably apparent because of the delay we've had this morning that there's been a …